BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms moved through Maryland Thursday night, bringing wind and periods of heavy rain throughout much of the region.
Much of central Maryland saw lightning and heavy rain move through overnight, and the Eastern Shore also received some heavy downpours.
There is still a possibility of flooding overnight from central Baltimore down. A couple inches of rain are possible in northern Virginia, and a flood watch has been issued for Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Areal Flood Warning for Montgomery and Prince Georges County in MD until 5:30am Friday. @wjz #mdwx
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) June 5, 2020
Temperatures will stay in the warm and humid position Friday, with the possibility of severe storms throughout much of the region. Over an inch of rain is possible in some parts of the state.
On Saturday, a front approaching from the northwest will bring in a beautiful airmass, setting up comfortable temperatures and very nice weather for the next few days.
