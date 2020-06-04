Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second day in a row, much of Maryland is under the threat of severe weather.
The majority of the state, including Baltimore and surrounding areas, is under a slight risk of severe storms. The lower Eastern Shore, including Salisbury and Ocean City, are under a lower, marginal risk.
A disturbance is moving across the state Thursday afternoon, but no rain is reaching the ground. Later in the day as temperatures continue to climb to the low 90s, the chance for storms will increase.
The best chance for severe weather will be late in the afternoon until around dinnertime.
The heat and humidity will stick around over the next couple days until a strong cold front moves through on Saturday, bringing some relief and a dip in temperatures by Sunday.
