MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Southbound Route 702 is closed at Eastern Boulevard near Middle River Thursday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Chopper 13 was over the scene and showed at least two vehicles on the road and multiple others in the median that appear to be involved.
The Maryland Department of Transportation reports delays southbound extend past Pulaski Highway.
Two other crashes happened just behind the larger one; one on the ramp from I-695 to the interstate and Route 702 and another just before the Pulaski Highway exit. The latter crash involves two vehicles and has closed one lane, according to the state transportation department.
