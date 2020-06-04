BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University announced Thursday that it has received a $150,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation to advance efforts and programs to address challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant comes as part of nearly $5 million that the Henry Luce Foundation has awarded nationwide to rapidly address COVID-19-related needs and relieve budget shortfalls.
The Center for the Study of Religion and the City at Morgan worked with the Black Church Food Security Network, BUILD Baltimore: Turnaround Tuesday workforce reentry program and others to develop the successful grant proposal.
Morgan State said the grant will provide aid to Baltimore City communities that have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Portions of this funding will also be used to provide Morgan students with research stipends to help document and reflect on the work being executed through the CSRC.
