PERRYVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a New York man during a traffic stop on I-95 in Cecil County on Wednesday and found heroin and a “significant amount” of fentanyl that police believe was set to be sold in Maryland.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a Maryland state trooper stopped a car for speeding while it was driving on I-95 north of Perryville. Police then called a K-9 drug detection team leading to a search of the car.
Police found hidden compartments operated by hydraulic pistons in the seats for the driver and front passenger seat, where they found a package of suspected fentanyl weighing more than 1,100 grams- worth $150,000.
A package weighing almost 17 grams of suspected heroin was also found. Troopers believe the packages were being transported from New York to Maryland for street sales.
Carlos F. De La Cruz, 33, of Bronx, New York, is charged with importation of fentanyl into the state, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a large amount of narcotic, possession of fentanyl, importation of heroin into the state, possession with intent to distribute and possession of heroin.
He’s being held in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond.