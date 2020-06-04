BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams Thursday saying that coaching staffs will be allowed to return to the team facilities beginning Friday, June 5. The move means that John Harbaugh and company can return to the UnderArmour Performance Center for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person operations in March.
Starting Friday, NFL coaches will be allowed to return to their training facilities, as outlined by this memo from Roger Goodell that went to teams today: pic.twitter.com/UEwDROGnO5
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2020
Also included in the memo is an increase in the number of people allowed within the facilities. The memo says that clubs “may increase the number of employees in the facility to a total of 100 subject again to state and local regulation and implementation of the protocols developed under the leadership of Dr. Sills.”
The Ravens reopened their facility on May 26 following the league’s guidelines of 75 people maximum allowed in the building. However, the Ravens, and all NFL teams for that matter, will still have some questions to suss out. As the memo mentions, “coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances.”