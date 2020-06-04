LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A portion of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County remains closed Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned earlier in the day, officials said.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on I-695 in Baltimore County between Charles Street and York Road in the inner loop. The tractor-trailer, which was carrying polyurethane, overturned and ended up on its side.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said crews were responding to the crash as a hazmat incident but later added no fire broke out and no chemicals leaked.
The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes of the inner loop and Charles Street are shut down and will be for an extended period of time, the department said, and they are asking people to avoid the area.
The Baltimore County Police Department said the road may be closed through rush hour.
#BCoPD is advising motorists to use Dulaney Valley or Providence Rds to enter Towson. Avoid Kenilworth Dr & Charles St for the next 4-6 hrs. ^jzp https://t.co/JggvbbyZlm
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 4, 2020
Chopper 13 was over the scene of the tractor-trailer crash after the truck overturned: