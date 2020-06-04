BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The last few months have been tough on just about everybody, including kids.

So, to help them out, the Port Discovery Children’s Museum is putting together bags of toys for children in need.

With schools closed for weeks and the cancellation of just about every program a child would normally be involved in, there are now far fewer ways for the youngest Marylanders to have fun and grow their minds.

“Play is the very best way that children learn, so one of the things we thought was really important is make sure that children and families have play opportunities at home,” Abbi Ludwig, Director of Marketing at the Port Discovery Children’s Museum, said.

The Port Discovery Children’s Museum is continuing its mission to educate and inspire curiosity in kids even while its doors are closed. They are putting together play-packs full of toys for those most in need in Baltimore City and County.

They’re making that happen with the help of the Baltimore Hunger Project.

“Being able to support them by sending home play-packs is really important, especially now because kids are isolated, they’re not interacting with their peers,” Lynne Kahn, Executive Director of the Baltimore Hunger Project, said.

The play-packs include things like jump ropes, building blocks and Play-Doh.

Port Discovery hopes these items will help children process what’s happening in the world, cope with stress and trauma and heal.