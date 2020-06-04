Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Right now is a difficult and scary time for children and families. However, Port Discovery wants to help begin healing the pain and heartbreak.
Through a partnership with Baltimore Hunger Project and Weekend Backpacks, they’re getting play items and activities into the hands of more than 2,600 children throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County.
The play-packs include things like jump ropes, building blocks and Play-Doh.
Port Discovery hopes these items will help children process what’s happening in the world, cope with stress and trauma and heal.