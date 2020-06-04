TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County plans to align with Maryland’s stage-two reopening steps, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Thursday afternoon.
He said the county has taken “significant steps to stand up the infrastructure necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic” while they gradually reopen their economy, crediting the county’s efforts to expanding access to PPE, testing and contact-tracing increases.
“The State’s patchwork approach to reopening has confused residents, put businesses on an unequal playing field, and limited the impact of an individual jurisdiction’s public health efforts. By aligning with the state, Baltimore County is providing clarity for our residents – though we must be clear that these new steps do not mean we can return to life as we knew it before COVID-19,”
At 5 p.m. Friday, the state will lift the order requiring the closure of non-essential businesses.
Nail salons, tanning salons and massage parlors in the state will be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
Indoor dining at restaurants and bars, as well as gyms, though, are not included in the plan.
