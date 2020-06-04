BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Downtown Partnership Board of Directors named Shelonda Stokes as its fourth President and Executive of the Downtown Management Authority.
She replaces Kirby Fowler who left to become President and CEO of the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore this past April.
Stokes is a long-serving member of The Partnership’s Board and became its Chair last fall. She was asked to run the organization as Interim President when the COVID-19 pandemic shut the nation down in March.
Prior to accepting this appointment, she was President and CEO of greiBO Media, a marketing and production studio based in Downtown Baltimore.
This is the first time in Downtown Partnership’s history that its next President was not internally selected.
Stokes is Baltimore native with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Morgan State University. As President and CEO of greiBO, she grew the company into one of the Top 100 Minority Businesses in the region with clients that included Hewlett-Packard, the Smithsonian, Visit Baltimore and Under Armour.