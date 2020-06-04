SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested Wednesday evening after being stopped in a stolen vehicle in Anne Arundel County, police said Thursday.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers were on patrol in the Stillmeadows neighborhood near Severn around 5:10 p.m. when they saw two vehicles speed past them. The officers stopped one of the vehicles on Richfield Drive, at which point three of the four people inside the car reportedly fled.
Officers found one of the occupants near Stillmeadows Court and Dove Drive in possession of a loaded handgun, police said. Inside the car, a silver Lincoln Town Car, officers found another loaded handgun and a loaded shotgun. The Town Car had been reported stolen out of Glen Burnie.
The driver, Craig Troy Dobson, Jr., 22, of Brooklyn, and passenger Tyrese Teonni Lane, 19, of Severn, were arrested at the scene.
Online court records show Dobson is charged with felony motor vehicle theft, felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor charges of having a handgun in a vehicle and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle. A judge set his bail at $75,000 on Thursday.
Lane is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a handgun on his person and knowingly altering a firearm identification number, all misdemeanors. His bail was also set at $75,000, online court records show.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6055 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.