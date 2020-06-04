Comments
OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Ocean City is planning to add drive-in movies to its list of free weekly events this summer.
Their “Movies on the Beach” events have been postponed to comply with Maryland’s gathering limits during the coronavirus pandemic.
But this new program will start on June 15 at 8 p.m.
“What better way to social distance and have fun!” the city government said on its Facebook page Thursday.
The events will be at Roland E. Powell Convention Center on 40th Street and the Bay. There is no information yet on specific schedules or movies that will be shown.
There have already been plenty of visitors at the beach town, with thousands flocking over Memorial Day weekend.
