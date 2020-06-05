CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend, Over 56K Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:assault, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Bethesda, Black Lives Matter, Capital Crescent Trail, Dalecarlia Trail, George Floyd, Local TV, Talkers


BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested and charged a man who they say assaulted a group of people who were hanging pro-Black Lives Matter flyers along a trail in Bethesda earlier this week.

Detectives from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police have arrested and charged Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Maryland, with three counts of second-degree assault. The assaults occurred on Monday, June 1.

 

Police said a man and two young women were hanging flyers supporting the Black Lives Matter movement along the Capital Crescent Trail near the Dalecarlia Trail around 12:45 p.m. Monday when they were approached by the suspect who began arguing with them about the flyers.

Suspect Sought For Allegedly Assaulting Trio Hanging Pro-Black Lives Matter Flyers Along Trail In Bethesda

The suspect allegedly grabbed the flyers from one of the victims before pushing his bike and charging at them, causing one of the victims to fall down.

Police said Detectives in the Investigative Section utilized various sources to further corroborate the information provided by the community before developing Mr. Brennan as a primary suspect.

Contact was made with Brennan and his legal counsel early Friday. Consent was provided to search his home while members of the State’s Attorney’s Office and Park Police were present.

Items of evidentiary value were seized. A subsequent arrest warrant was obtained and served on Brennan after he voluntarily turned himself into detectives.

Comments

Leave a Reply