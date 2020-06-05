BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested and charged a man who they say assaulted a group of people who were hanging pro-Black Lives Matter flyers along a trail in Bethesda earlier this week.
Detectives from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police have arrested and charged Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Maryland, with three counts of second-degree assault. The assaults occurred on Monday, June 1.
Thanks to tips from the community we identifed a suspect in the assault on the Capital Crescent Trail. A short while ago, Anthony Brennan 3rd of Kensington MD was taken into custody on the strength of a District Court arrest warrant. Official press release is available below.
— Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 6, 2020
Police said a man and two young women were hanging flyers supporting the Black Lives Matter movement along the Capital Crescent Trail near the Dalecarlia Trail around 12:45 p.m. Monday when they were approached by the suspect who began arguing with them about the flyers.
The suspect allegedly grabbed the flyers from one of the victims before pushing his bike and charging at them, causing one of the victims to fall down.
Police said Detectives in the Investigative Section utilized various sources to further corroborate the information provided by the community before developing Mr. Brennan as a primary suspect.
Contact was made with Brennan and his legal counsel early Friday. Consent was provided to search his home while members of the State’s Attorney’s Office and Park Police were present.
Items of evidentiary value were seized. A subsequent arrest warrant was obtained and served on Brennan after he voluntarily turned himself into detectives.