BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Baltimore is working with city police to identify the suspects who allegedly set fire to a Baltimore bank early Sunday morning during the George Floyd protests.
Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, unknown suspects broke windows and tagged the outside First National Bank, located at 300 E. Lombard Street, then at least one suspect went inside and set a fire, authorities said.
ATF seeks the public’s help identifying suspect(s) responsible for arson at First National Bank, 300 E Lombard St in Baltimore on May 31. Also seek photos or videos of the incident. Call 888-ATF-TIPS. ATF working with @BaltimorePolice, assistance from @BaltimoreFire on this case. pic.twitter.com/5eF7yob1v0
— ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) June 5, 2020
“In the last week, citizens have exercised their constitutionally protected right to peacefully assemble in Baltimore and all across the United States,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones. “Some have taken advantage of these large gatherings and used them as an opportunity to commit criminal acts that ATF’s core mission seeks to prevent and solve, such as shootings, burglaries, arson, and bombings. To protect the safety of our communities, of those who continue to peacefully assemble, and of law enforcement officers working at these events, we ask that anyone with information about these kinds of violent crimes contact ATF.”
5 Suspects Stole 35 Guns From American Sportsman Gun Shop In Delaware, ATF Says
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators immediately. To provide tips to ATF, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.