



The Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar will open for the summer on Sunday, June 14, with adaptations to adhere to social distancing and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The market was set to open on Sunday, April 5. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts said in a release Friday the postponement has allowed for the market to adapt to adhere to distancing recommendations and restrictions.

The season is scheduled to run weekly on Sundays through December 20.

In the first phase of its reopening, the market will only operate as an essential food source with a reduced number of vendors providing food and alcohol only. You can check out the list of vendors here, and they said it is subject to change.

They added the market traffic will be a one-way directional loop from one entrance point, and customers will not be allowed to stroll, dine or linger throughout the market. Groups will be limited to no more than four people.

Additional hand-washing and sanitation stations will be made available throughout the market footprint.

While only a limited number of essential vendors will be available on Opening Day, many other vendors from the market remain open and accessible from home. You can learn more details about contact information for the farms, vendors, artists and makers that are available here.

Read the full list of changes, restrictions and recommendations here.

