CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend, Over 56K Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six casinos remain closed, and that means revenue and contributions to the State are down more than 20 percent compared to this time last year.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, revenue is down by more than $372 million.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Casinos are now working on ways to safely reopen once they’re given the green light.

That includes temperature screenings, plexiglass dividers and limiting capacity to about 50 percent.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply