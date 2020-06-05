Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six casinos remain closed, and that means revenue and contributions to the State are down more than 20 percent compared to this time last year.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, revenue is down by more than $372 million.
Casinos are now working on ways to safely reopen once they’re given the green light.
That includes temperature screenings, plexiglass dividers and limiting capacity to about 50 percent.
