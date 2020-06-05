REISTERSTOWN (WJZ) — A second protest this week started at Franklin High School in Reisterstown on Friday afternoon, rallying against police brutality and in the memory of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Floyd died on Memorial Day following an encounter with Minneapolis police. Cell phone video of his arrest showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help, telling Chauvin and other officers he couldn’t breathe.
Second protest set to start at Franklin High this week. This is much bigger than Wednesday’s event. @wjz pic.twitter.com/X1yE95oRmx
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 5, 2020
Protests around Maryland have been nearly nonstop every day. WJZ’s Ava Joye Burnett is there and will follow along as they march and protest.
She reports a few hundred people are there so far, chanting and holding up signs. The group started to move around 1 p.m.
And the group is on the move. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JLspuK9Leb
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 5, 2020
Check back for updates.