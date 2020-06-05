CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend, Over 56K Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Black Lives Matter, Franklin High School, George Floyd, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Protest, Reisterstown, Talkers


REISTERSTOWN (WJZ) — A second protest this week started at Franklin High School in Reisterstown on Friday afternoon, rallying against police brutality and in the memory of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd died on Memorial Day following an encounter with Minneapolis police. Cell phone video of his arrest showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help, telling Chauvin and other officers he couldn’t breathe.

Protests around Maryland have been nearly nonstop every day. WJZ’s Ava Joye Burnett is there and will follow along as they march and protest.

She reports a few hundred people are there so far, chanting and holding up signs. The group started to move around 1 p.m.

Check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply