BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends gathered outside City Hall Friday night to remember the life of Ala’junaye Davis, a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed last weekend in west Baltimore.
Ala’junaye’s mother, Brandi Thomas, grieved the loss of her daughter and called for an end to gun violence in Baltimore.
“I don’t understand this. It seems like that’s the only option people have now a days, is to get a gun and start shooting,” she said.
Ala’junaye was killed last Saturday after a trip to a gas station with friends in west Baltimore. Police said on their way back, an acquaintance offered them a ride.
They said as the teen was being driven back, a gunman began shooting at the car she was in as it was pulling onto the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue.
Investigators said the driver — who was also shot — rushed Ala’junaye to Saint Agnes Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
“We live literally blocks away from each other. That was my baby, too, and they took her.”
“Everybody is hurting behind this, not only my child, other people have lost their child,” Thomas said.
No arrests have been made in this case. There have now been 135 homicides in Baltimore this year. That’s up from 128 at the same time last year.