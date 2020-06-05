Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is charged with murder after shooting another man in the face during an argument, Baltimore police said Friday.
On May 31 at around 7:25 p.m., Bright Ogueri approached an officer at police headquarters to tell him about an assault he committed on May 29 in the 4000 block of 6th Street.
He told the officer he believed the victim was dead.
Officers responded to the location and found a 38-year-old man inside of the dwelling. Officers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police learned that Ogueri and the victim got into a verbal dispute when Ogueri shot the victim in the face.
Detectives took Ogueri to central booking intake facility where he has been charged with first-degree murder.