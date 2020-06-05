CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend, Over 56K Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The downward trend of coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland continues, including fewer ICU hospitalizations as cases increase to over 56,000.

Maryland state officials report there are now 56,770 confirmed cases and 2,580 people have died, up 912 cases and 34 more deaths since Thursday morning.

There are 1,076 people currently hospitalized in Maryland for the virus- a decrease of 20 since Thursday- with 621 in acute care and 455 in intensive care.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 9,346 Marylanders have ever been hospitalized and 4,159 have been released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Meanwhile, the state’s testing positivity rate continues to slightly decline, now at 8.4 percent compared to 8.91 percent Thursdsay morning.

The state has conducted 405,414 coronavirus tests and 290,956 of them have tested negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 183 (16)
Anne Arundel 4,150 (173) 9*
Baltimore City 6,038 (264) 8*
Baltimore County 6,590 (360) 16*
Calvert 353 (19) 1*
Caroline 268 (1)
Carroll 960 (95) 3*
Cecil 393 (24)
Charles 1,185 (77) 2*
Dorchester 153 (4)
Frederick 2,069 (103) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 939 (48) 3*
Howard 2,074 (60) 5*
Kent 184 (19)
Montgomery 12,434 (606) 39*
Prince George’s 16,169 (563) 24*
Queen Anne’s 163 (12)
St. Mary’s 547 (30)
Somerset 76 (3) 1*
Talbot 106 (4)
Washington 529 (16)
Wicomico 967 (32)
Worcester 230 (13) 1*
Data not available (38) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,457
10-19 2,604 (1)
20-29 7,938 (13) 1*
30-39 10,569 (33) 4*
40-49 10,191 (78) 3*
50-59 9,142 (187) 10*
60-69 6,626 (412) 12*
70-79 4,234 (637) 19*
80+ 4,009 (1,183) 70*
Data not available (36) 3*
Female 29,573 (1,266) 66*
Male 27,197 (1,314) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 16,208 (1,077) 42*
Asian (NH) 1,072 (99) 6*
White (NH) 11,031 (1,082) 63*
Hispanic 14,573 (251) 7*
Other (NH) 2,825 (31)
Data not available 11,061 (40) 4*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply