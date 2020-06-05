ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The downward trend of coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland continues, including fewer ICU hospitalizations as cases increase to over 56,000.
Maryland state officials report there are now 56,770 confirmed cases and 2,580 people have died, up 912 cases and 34 more deaths since Thursday morning.
There are 1,076 people currently hospitalized in Maryland for the virus- a decrease of 20 since Thursday- with 621 in acute care and 455 in intensive care.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 9,346 Marylanders have ever been hospitalized and 4,159 have been released from isolation.
Meanwhile, the state’s testing positivity rate continues to slightly decline, now at 8.4 percent compared to 8.91 percent Thursdsay morning.
The state has conducted 405,414 coronavirus tests and 290,956 of them have tested negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|183
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|4,150
|(173)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,038
|(264)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,590
|(360)
|16*
|Calvert
|353
|(19)
|1*
|Caroline
|268
|(1)
|Carroll
|960
|(95)
|3*
|Cecil
|393
|(24)
|Charles
|1,185
|(77)
|2*
|Dorchester
|153
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,069
|(103)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|939
|(48)
|3*
|Howard
|2,074
|(60)
|5*
|Kent
|184
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,434
|(606)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,169
|(563)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|163
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|547
|(30)
|Somerset
|76
|(3)
|1*
|Talbot
|106
|(4)
|Washington
|529
|(16)
|Wicomico
|967
|(32)
|Worcester
|230
|(13)
|1*
|Data not available
|(38)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,457
|10-19
|2,604
|(1)
|20-29
|7,938
|(13)
|1*
|30-39
|10,569
|(33)
|4*
|40-49
|10,191
|(78)
|3*
|50-59
|9,142
|(187)
|10*
|60-69
|6,626
|(412)
|12*
|70-79
|4,234
|(637)
|19*
|80+
|4,009
|(1,183)
|70*
|Data not available
|(36)
|3*
|Female
|29,573
|(1,266)
|66*
|Male
|27,197
|(1,314)
|56*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,208
|(1,077)
|42*
|Asian (NH)
|1,072
|(99)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,031
|(1,082)
|63*
|Hispanic
|14,573
|(251)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,825
|(31)
|Data not available
|11,061
|(40)
|4*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.