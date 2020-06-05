Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Even as things begin to reopen across Maryland, life won’t completely return to normal until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Gaithersburg-based company, Novavax, has just picked up a contract with the Department of Defense to deliver 10 million doses of its vaccine this year.
This is a $60 million deal.
The COVID-19 vaccine Novavax is developing is currently in human trials. It’s one of only 10 possible vaccines worldwide that’s made it to that stage of development.