CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend, Over 56K Cases Reported
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Even as things begin to reopen across Maryland, life won’t completely return to normal until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Gaithersburg-based company, Novavax, has just picked up a contract with the Department of Defense to deliver 10 million doses of its vaccine this year.

This is a $60 million deal.

The COVID-19 vaccine Novavax is developing is currently in human trials. It’s one of only 10 possible vaccines worldwide that’s made it to that stage of development.

