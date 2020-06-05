Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced Friday he would lift more coronavirus restrictions in Baltimore, however, the city will still remain under more restrictions than the rest of the state.
Young announced the city would fully enter phase 1 of the governor’s Roadmap to Recovery plan on Monday, June 8, while most of the state will move onto phase 2 Friday. The stay-at-home order will remain in effect.
Here’s the new list of what will be allowed in Baltimore Monday:
- Churches and other houses of worship can hold outdoor, tented services with up to 50 people. Virtual worshipping is still strongly encouraged. Houses of worship must get a permit through the city.
- Camps and child care centers can operate with a limit of 10 per room or group.
- Hair salons and barbershops can reopen by appointment only with five people per 1,000 square-feet. They must make sure to clean in between customers per CDC guidelines.
- Enoch Pratt Free Public Libraries will offer sidewalk services starting on June 15.
- The Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar will open on June 14 at 7 a.m. with food only.
- Hotels and accommodation services can reopen with safety precautions and following CDC guidelines.
- Curbside retail will remain in Baltimore city, while other businesses around the state will allow up to 50% indoor capacity in stores.
Many Baltimore business owners are eagerly awaiting when the city will life more restrictions especially on retail shops and restaurants.
