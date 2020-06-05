BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young had a special message for outsiders who may want to come to Baltimore to create havoc while most are protesting peacefully — “we’re ready for you.”
“We will not entertain any as outside agitators coming to our city to cause disruptions,” Young said.
“Our protesters have been peaceful and we have respected that and we want to continue to guarantee their right to protest peacefully,” he added. “So, if you’re an outsider and you’re coming into Baltimore to start any problems, we’ll be ready for you.”
Protests in Baltimore and across Maryland have remained peaceful, with just some incidents of violence reported during the overnight hours last Saturday. Gov, Larry Hogan, and other local leaders have thanked the protesters for keeping the peace and say they should be seen as a national example.
He also added that the Baltimore Police Department already reviewed its use of force policies as a part of the federal consent decree. It was submitted for open comments from the public and that was approved by the monitoring team and the DOJ.
June 5 Marks National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Young said that even in a pandemic, the city is reminded of the toll that another public health risk takes on the community — gun violence.
City Hall’s dome will be lit orange in solidarity with other cities across the country for the survivors of gun violence.