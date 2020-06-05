Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a sign of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, healthcare workers in Maryland joined healthcare workers around the nation in the White Coats for Black Lives tribute.
It’s a moment of silence and reflection to commit to the improvement of the health and safety of people of color.
Saint Agnes Hospital and the John Hopkins University School of Medicine were among those who participated.
Demonstrators at Johns Hopkins knelt for 10 minutes and recited the names of the victims of police brutality. A group of about 350 medical professionals showed up in-person, and many others throughout the Johns Hopkins Health System participated at their respective hospitals.