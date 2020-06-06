TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has reached $2 for the first time since the end of March, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Gas prices across the country have seen dramatic decreases as a result of a sharp drop in both the demand for gasoline and the price of crude oil amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As many states have started to reopen and Americans head back out on the road, however, gas prices have started to increase.
The gas price average in Maryland today is $2.02, which is up respectively one cent in the last week and 15 cents in the last month, but down 68 cents from this date last year.
The national gas price average is $2, up respectively three cents in the last week and 22 cents in the last month, but down 79 cents from this time last year.
