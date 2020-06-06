FLOYD PROTESTS:Protesters Gather Across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced it will provide corner can trash collection three times a day in the commercial areas where there are restaurants with outdoor dining.

This comes as restaurants in Baltimore City reopen for outdoor dining as coronavirus related restrictions begin to be lifted.

The Department said it will also provide proactive rat inspection and abatement in these areas.

In Fells Point, the Waterfront Partnership will also provide cleaning of nuisance litter along the streets and sidewalks in the business areas.

DPW said it wants to stress the importance of properly disposing of food waste.

They added that, because restaurants have been closed, rodents are aggressively searching for food. Waste that is improperly disposed of may quickly lead to rodent problems.

To request rat abatement services, restaurants should call 311.

