BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are trying to identify a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run from earlier Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue for a serious accident at around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from massive trauma to her body.
She was taken to Sinai Hospital where she died shortly after.
Investigators learned she was in the crosswalk trying to cross the street when a silver or gray four-door sedan was driving at a “high rate of speed” and hit the woman. The car kept driving and did not stop, police learned.
The vehicle would have damage to the roof and a broken front and rear windshield.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about same is asked to call Crash Team Investigators at (410) 396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.