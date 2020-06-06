CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend, Over 57K Cases Reported
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland state officials report there are now 57,482 confirmed cases and 2,616 people have died, up 712 cases and 36 more deaths since Friday morning.

There are 1,059 people currently hospitalized in Maryland- down by seventeen people since Friday- with 641 in acute care and 418 in intensive care.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 9,451 Marylanders have ever been hospitalized and 4,175 have been released from isolation.

The state has conducted 417,904 coronavirus tests and of those tested, 299,894 have tested negative. They also said the state positivity rate is now 8 percent.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 184 (16)
Anne Arundel 4,210 (176) 9*
Baltimore City 6,141 (268) 8*
Baltimore County 6,696 (367) 17*
Calvert 354 (20) 1*
Caroline 270 (1)
Carroll 950 (98) 3*
Cecil 399 (24)
Charles 1,196 (79) 2*
Dorchester 154 (4)
Frederick 2,100 (104) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 947 (49) 3*
Howard 2,094 (60) 5*
Kent 185 (19)
Montgomery 12,624 (614) 38*
Prince George’s 16,316 (571) 24*
Queen Anne’s 168 (12)
St. Mary’s 548 (33)
Somerset 76 (3) 1*
Talbot 108 (4)
Washington 545 (16)
Wicomico 975 (32)
Worcester 232 (15) 1*
Data not available (31) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,487
10-19 2,648 (1)
20-29 8,065 (13) 1*
30-39 10,702 (34) 4*
40-49 10,326 (79) 3*
50-59 9,239 (191) 10*
60-69 6,705 (417) 13*
70-79 4,272 (648) 18*
80+ 4,038 (1,204) 70*
Data not available (29) 5*
Female 29,949 (1,284) 66*
Male 27,533 (1,332) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 16,427 (1,092) 43*
Asian (NH) 1,082 (101) 6*
White (NH) 11,206 (1,101) 63*
Hispanic 14,839 (256) 7*
Other (NH) 2,846 (32)
Data not available 11,082 (34) 5*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

