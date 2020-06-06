ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland state officials report there are now 57,482 confirmed cases and 2,616 people have died, up 712 cases and 36 more deaths since Friday morning.
There are 1,059 people currently hospitalized in Maryland- down by seventeen people since Friday- with 641 in acute care and 418 in intensive care.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 9,451 Marylanders have ever been hospitalized and 4,175 have been released from isolation.
The state has conducted 417,904 coronavirus tests and of those tested, 299,894 have tested negative. They also said the state positivity rate is now 8 percent.
Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|184
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|4,210
|(176)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,141
|(268)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,696
|(367)
|17*
|Calvert
|354
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|270
|(1)
|Carroll
|950
|(98)
|3*
|Cecil
|399
|(24)
|Charles
|1,196
|(79)
|2*
|Dorchester
|154
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,100
|(104)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|947
|(49)
|3*
|Howard
|2,094
|(60)
|5*
|Kent
|185
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,624
|(614)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|16,316
|(571)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|168
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|548
|(33)
|Somerset
|76
|(3)
|1*
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|545
|(16)
|Wicomico
|975
|(32)
|Worcester
|232
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(31)
|5*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,487
|10-19
|2,648
|(1)
|20-29
|8,065
|(13)
|1*
|30-39
|10,702
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,326
|(79)
|3*
|50-59
|9,239
|(191)
|10*
|60-69
|6,705
|(417)
|13*
|70-79
|4,272
|(648)
|18*
|80+
|4,038
|(1,204)
|70*
|Data not available
|(29)
|5*
|Female
|29,949
|(1,284)
|66*
|Male
|27,533
|(1,332)
|58*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,427
|(1,092)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,082
|(101)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,206
|(1,101)
|63*
|Hispanic
|14,839
|(256)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,846
|(32)
|Data not available
|11,082
|(34)
|5*
