FLOYD PROTESTS:
Peaceful Demonstrations Held Across Maryland
George Floyd Death: Protesters March Around Baltimore, Parts Of Maryland Saturday
Demonstrators gathered Saturday all around Baltimore and other parts of Maryland to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis in May.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office Implements New Policies For U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement Related Cases
A civil rights case in Frederick County is forcing the sheriff's office to reevaluate how they work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Featured Sports
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Picks: Can Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole Retain?
WWE dusts off In Your House for the next NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, with Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole both defending titles.
Former Ravens Safety Ed Reed Responds To Drew Brees' Comments: 'I See Drew Brees Is Doing His Part In Trying To Keep Black Folks Down'
The former Ravens safety called out the Saints QB for his comments Wednesday in response to a question about kneeling during the national anthem.
Ravens' Ray Lewis Says Teachers Are Vital To Starting Conversation Of Race
Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis shared this week how he's feeling about the death of George Floyd, and the movement happening not only across the United States, but around the world.
Report: NBA Approves Plan To Restart Season
The NBA will restart with the top 22 teams playing a shortened regular season to determine seeding, followed by a 16-team playoff.
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
13 hours ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
WJZ News at 11:00 p.m.
23 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Brings Flooding To Some Parts Of The Region
Periods of heavy rained moved through much of Maryland Friday evening, bringing flooding to some parts of the region.
Maryland Weather: Storms Bring Periods Of Heavy Rain Throughout The Region Thursday Night
Storms moved through Maryland Thursday night, bringing wind and periods of heavy rain throughout much of the region.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
'When Your Quarantine Haircut Is On Point': Alpacas At Maryland Zoo Get Summer Shear
While some humans have found it challenging to get a haircut due to the coronavirus pandemic, three alpacas at The Maryland Zoo got their summer shear as the temperatures heat up.
'Have I Got The Virus?' Annapolis Songwriter Hopes To Lift Spirits With Coronavirus-Themed Tune
During these tough times, many people are trying to find different ways to lift each others' spirits. One songwriter out of Annapolis is doing just that through music.
Reopening Maryland: Youth Day Camps, Outdoor Pools, Drive-In Theaters Can Open With Some Restrictions
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that youth day camps, low-contact outdoor sports practices and outdoor pools can reopen with some restrictions starting Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m.
Stevensville Woman Using Free Flowers To Spread Smiles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
A woman's idea to spread smiles throughout her community amid the coronavirus pandemic is causing her generosity to rub off on others.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
Travel
Thousands Spend Memorial Day Weekend In Ocean City; Businesses Innovate To Stay Afloat
Thousands of people traveled to Ocean City, Maryland, for a Memorial Day weekend vacation, and despite some concerns over social distancing, many visitors said they are glad they made the trip.
Cooler Weather Keeps Memorial Day Weekend Crowds At Bay Sunday In Ocean City, Maryland
The crowds that flocked to the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, for the Memorial Day weekend seemed to subside Sunday morning as temperatures hovered in the low to mid-50s.
Why You Need To Rescan Your Channels On July 2
Due to a government mandate, WJZ-TV is transitioning to a new physical channel on July 2nd, 2020.
Giant Presents: Honoring Everyday Heroes
Giant and WJZ want to recognize Maryland’s finest.
It’s Academic: April 4, 2020
June 6, 2020 at 9:06 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Towson: 510
Marriotts Ridge: 385
Annapolis: 280
