BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in West Baltimore earlier Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Carey Street at around 1:19 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
The victim is currently not cooperating with officers, and refused to be taken to the hospital by medics and had a friend take him to the hospital instead, police said.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.