BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Owings Mills man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Timothy Herndon, 29, will serve eight years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, a judge ruled Tuesday.
According to Herndon’s plea agreement, on the morning of May 16, 2019, members of the ATF executed a search warrant at his residence.
After being read his Miranda warnings, Herndon told investigators that he had placed a firearm in a shoebox in the second-floor bedroom. Investigators recovered that firearm, then searched the rest of the residence.
In the living room, investigators recovered one clear bag containing multiple black plastic zip lock baggies of crack cocaine and approximately $2,000 in cash. In the kitchen trashcan under the trash bag, they found drug paraphernalia and one round of 9-millimeter ammunition. From underneath the dishwasher, investigators recovered three loaded firearms; two clear plastic sandwich bags containing cocaine; additional drug paraphernalia; and a paper bag containing a large amount of cash.
United States Attorney Robert Hur commended the Bureau of ATF for their work in the investigation.