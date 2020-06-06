BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Updated election returns Saturday night show Sheila Dixon’s lead is shrinking to Brandon Scott in the City’s Democratic primary for mayor.
Numbers updated Saturday by the State Board of Elections show Dixon with 29.1 percent of the vote. City Council President Brandon Scott trails slightly with 27.5 percent.
More than 20 candidates were on the ballot.
The winner of the primary is considered a prohibitive favorite in the general election in the heavily Democratic city.
Balloting was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and city officials urged voters to cast ballots by mail. Those who voted in person Tuesday faced long lines.
It just boggles my mind people voted for a corrupt THIEF who stole gift cards intended for poor kids & took bribes! The city was also a mess when she ran it, what we need is change not same old same old crooks!
agreed!
Weird place to be. You demand change – yet you vote for Sheila Dixon…