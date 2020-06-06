'When Your Quarantine Haircut Is On Point': Alpacas At Maryland Zoo Get Summer ShearWhile some humans have found it challenging to get a haircut due to the coronavirus pandemic, three alpacas at The Maryland Zoo got their summer shear as the temperatures heat up.

'Have I Got The Virus?' Annapolis Songwriter Hopes To Lift Spirits With Coronavirus-Themed TuneDuring these tough times, many people are trying to find different ways to lift each others' spirits. One songwriter out of Annapolis is doing just that through music.

Reopening Maryland: Youth Day Camps, Outdoor Pools, Drive-In Theaters Can Open With Some RestrictionsGov. Larry Hogan announced that youth day camps, low-contact outdoor sports practices and outdoor pools can reopen with some restrictions starting Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m.

Stevensville Woman Using Free Flowers To Spread Smiles Amid Coronavirus PandemicA woman's idea to spread smiles throughout her community amid the coronavirus pandemic is causing her generosity to rub off on others.

Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware GuideStep up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.

How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft PretzelsLearn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!