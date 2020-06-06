TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Towson University President Kim Schatzel announced Friday that the university would convene a committee to review the naming of two residence halls, Paca House and Carroll Hall.
This comes at the formal request of the Student Government Association, who are calling for the university’s facilities, buildings and programs to be “named consistently with the University’s principles, ideals and values,” according to a TU release.
Paca House and Carrol Hall are named after William Paca and Charles Carroll- both signers of the Declaration of Independence who both owned slaves.
Both halls opened before President Schatzel arrived to TU in 2016, according to the release.
“I ask that everyone join me in supporting the committee as they begin their work deliberating this issue and preparing their recommendation,” President Schatzel said. “I can assure everyone that this process will be inclusive and transparent and that the recommendation of the committee will be made public when completed.”
The university said members of the committee, including representatives of Academic Senate, Staff Senate, Student Government Association and the Office of Inclusion & Institutional Equity will be announced in the coming weeks.
“Towson SGA is excited to hear that our formal request was not only reviewed but accepted and a committee is being convened,” SGA President Deguene Ndiong said. “This has been an effort that has gone through several administrations and student groups. We are committed to ensuring that our actions reflect the values of Towson and the wider community.”
Paca House opened in 2008 and Carroll House opened in 2015, combined with other halls in the West Village complex where half of the 6,000 students that live on campus at TU reside.