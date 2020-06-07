BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot, one fatally, within 20 minutes of each other in separate overnight shootings Sunday.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Montford Avenue for a shooting at 2:13 a.m. When police arrived they found a man who had been shot in the left hip. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Police say the suspect is a black man who was wearing a teal shirt, light blue shorts and a fisherman’s hat who fled on foot down Montford Avenue.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Shortly after, at 2:32 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Boarman Avenue for a report of an unidentified male lying in the street.
When officers arrived, they found him unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and have no witnesses nor suspects. Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.