RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to help find a 79-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Samuel Fleming left work in Sykesville on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m. but did not return home to Randallstown, police said.
He was last seen on Liberty Road driving a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with MD registration tag ‘2BZ8378’ and family members believe he could be headed to the Edgecomb area of Baltimore City where he lived previously for many years.
Police said Mr. Fleming has the onset of dementia and may have become confused.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants. He is 5’5″ and weighs 160 lbs.
Call 911 or 410-887-1340 if seen.