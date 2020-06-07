Comments
CHESTERTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Family and friends of the 19-year-old man who died following a struggle with police in Caroline County in 2018 marched in his honor this weekend.
Anton Black’s mother held a protest in Chestertown to remember her son. Dozens of people took to the streets, chanting his name and carrying signs.
Black died in September 2018 after an 11-minute struggle with three officers from the Greensboro Police Department and a civilian outside his family’s home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Last year, the Caroline County State’s Attorney said he would not ask a grand jury to consider charges in the case. One officer, Thomas Webster, IV, lost his police certification and did not work for the police department as of August 2019, the police chief said at the time.