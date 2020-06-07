BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott continues to cut into the lead of former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon as the ballot count drags on in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Numbers updated late Saturday night by the state board of elections show Dixon with 29 percent of the vote and Scott with 27.5 percent of the vote.

Board of Elections reports this morning an additional 4,109 ballots received in Baltimore City (148,751 total), meaning there are conservatively ~32K votes for mayor still uncounted with a margin currently of 1,871. pic.twitter.com/fq0FqpjTuX — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) June 7, 2020

They are now separated by fewer than 2,000 votes.

Dixon’s lead has continued to shrink from a six-point lead Wednesday.

The winner of the primary is considered a prohibitive favorite in the general election in the heavily Democratic city.

It is unclear how many ballots remain to be counted in the unusual election; most ballots were cast by mail to avoid crowds at the polls and mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

Dixon resigned as mayor in 2010 after a three-year tenure in which she resigned as part of a plea deal for misappropriating gift cards meant for needy families.

Dixon also ran for mayor in 2016, but lost to Catherine Pugh, who resigned last year amid investigations into lucrative sales of her self-published children’s books.

Pugh pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.

