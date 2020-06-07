



City Council President Brandon Scott now holds a narrow lead in the race to be the city’s next mayor.

Numbers posted on the state elections board’s website Sunday night show Scott with a 388 vote lead over former mayor Sheila Dixon, who had been leading in the election prior to Sunday.

Scott has 39,043 votes as of Sunday night, while Dixon has 38,655.

City Council President Brandon Scott now leads for the first time in the race for Baltimore mayor over former mayor Sheila Dixon. Canvassing resumes Monday at 9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/fVxjORr17A — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) June 8, 2020

Mary Miller remains in third place with 21,002 votes, putting her at 15.5 percent.

The winner will get the Democratic nomination and will take on the winner of the Republican primary. Currently, Shannon Wright leads the field of seven Republicans vying for the seat with 1,377 votes.

The latest numbers also show councilman Bill Henry leading incumbent Joan Pratt in the race for city comptroller. Pratt leads by more than 9,700 votes.

In the race to be the Democratic nominee for city council president, Nick Mosby leads his nearest challenger, Shannon Snead, by more than 15,000 votes. Mosby, who served on the council before going on to represent Baltimore in the House of Delegates, currently has 51,493 votes to Snead’s 36,111.

The winner will face Republican challenger Jovani M. Patterson, who ran unopposed for the GOP nomination. Paterson currently has 4,198 votes.

Votes from Tuesday’s primary election, which was conducted primarily by mail-in ballot, continue to be counted. Earlier in the week after an issue with some mail-in ballots from the city’s first city council district prevented them from being able to be scanned and counted, multiple state leaders called for Linda Lamone, the state elections chief, to resign.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot also called for Armstead Jones, the city’s elections director, to step down.

