TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Protests continued around Maryland and the Baltimore area Sunday, rallying in support of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Protesters gathered in Towson Sunday afternoon, where some sat together while others walked around with signs.

Chopper 13 was live over the scene at the corners of Pennsylvania and Washington Avenues.

Some police cars could be seen driving up the area shortly after the protesters began to gather.

Later in the afternoon, the Baltimore clergy gathered at the Baltimore Convention Center and marched from there through downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore faith leaders leading community in prayer, advocating for systemic change as part of the Faith in the Street Demonstration and March. “If you’re not on the side of justice, you’re not on the side of God.” -Reverend Mark Montgomery @wjz pic.twitter.com/fgkscJCCEH — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) June 7, 2020

Several downtown streets in Baltimore will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, the city’s transportation department said, including:

Broadway at Aliceanna Street (stopping southbound traffic)

Broadway at Thames Street (stopping northbound traffic)

Lancaster Street at Bond Street (stopping eastbound traffic)

Lancaster Street at Ann Street (stopping westbound traffic)

Other areas may see temporary closures or blockages.

WJZ will be following protests around Maryland throughout Sunday night. Check back for updates.