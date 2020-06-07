ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed June 7 as a “special day of tribute” to members of the fire, rescue and EMS community who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
I was proud to proclaim June 7, 2020 a special day of tribute to the brave members of the fire, rescue, and EMS community who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation held a beautiful ceremony today in their honor. pic.twitter.com/tiZsvjSzSz
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 7, 2020
The Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation held a ceremony on Sunday in their honor.
Gov. Hogan ordered the MD State Flag lowered to half-staff at sunrise today & returned to full-staff at sunset for Fire & Rescue Memorial Remembrance Day. This day honors all fire, rescue & emergency medical services personnel from MD who have lost their lives in the line of duty pic.twitter.com/LS7nJBFcS2
— Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) June 7, 2020
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the governor also ordered the Maryland state flag to be lowered to half-staff at sunrise Sunday and return it to full-staff at sunset.
“This day honors all fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel from MD who have lost their lives in the line of duty,”