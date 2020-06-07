CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations At Lowest Level In 8 Weeks, State Says
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed June 7 as a “special day of tribute” to members of the fire, rescue and EMS community who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation held a ceremony on Sunday in their honor.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the governor also ordered the Maryland state flag to be lowered to half-staff at sunrise Sunday and return it to full-staff at sunset.

“This day honors all fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel from MD who have lost their lives in the line of duty,”

