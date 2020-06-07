



Maryland has added 491 cases of the coronavirus since Saturday morning, and hospitalizations drop by 56- at its lowest level in eight weeks, Gov. Hogan and state officials announced Sunday.

Maryland state officials report there are now 57,973 confirmed cases and 2,625 people have died, up just nine people, the lowest in 65 days.

The state has conducted a total of 427,155 coronavirus tests and of those 306,830 people have tested negative, with the state positivity rate is now at 7.63 percent.

Maryland has now completed 427,155 #COVID19 tests, including 9,251 in the last 24 hours, and the statewide positivity rate has fallen to 7.63%, down over 71% from its peak on April 17. Total current hospitalizations have fallen to 1,003, the lowest level in more than eight weeks. pic.twitter.com/YbCXmnDQBk — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 7, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to drop, with 1,003 hospitalized in Maryland for the coronavirus, down 56 people. Of those hospitalized, 599 are in acute care and 404 are in intensive care.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 9,546 people have ever been hospitalized, with 4,240 people released from isolation.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths Allegany 184 (16) Anne Arundel 4,236 (176) 9* Baltimore City 6,229 (273) 8* Baltimore County 6,753 (369) 17* Calvert 358 (20) 1* Caroline 272 (1) Carroll 952 (98) 3* Cecil 404 (24) Charles 1,202 (78) 2* Dorchester 155 (4) Frederick 2,114 (104) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 957 (50) 3* Howard 2,125 (62) 5* Kent 187 (19) Montgomery 12,734 (617) 39* Prince George’s 16,434 (574) 24* Queen Anne’s 170 (12) St. Mary’s 553 (34) Somerset 76 (3) 1* Talbot 108 (4) Washington 548 (16) Wicomico 977 (32) Worcester 235 (15) 1* Data not available (24) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,506 10-19 2,689 (1) 20-29 8,144 (13) 1* 30-39 10,803 (34) 4* 40-49 10,415 (79) 3* 50-59 9,298 (191) 10* 60-69 6,751 (420) 13* 70-79 4,304 (651) 19* 80+ 4,063 (1,214) 70* Data not available (22) 4* Female 30,215 (1,288) 66* Male 27,758 (1,337) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 16,593 (1,100) 43* Asian (NH) 1,093 (101) 6* White (NH) 11,319 (1,109) 64* Hispanic 15,040 (255) 7* Other (NH) 2,882 (32) Data not available 11,046 (28) 4*

