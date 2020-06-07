ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland has added 491 cases of the coronavirus since Saturday morning, and hospitalizations drop by 56- at its lowest level in eight weeks, Gov. Hogan and state officials announced Sunday.
Maryland state officials report there are now 57,973 confirmed cases and 2,625 people have died, up just nine people, the lowest in 65 days.
The state has conducted a total of 427,155 coronavirus tests and of those 306,830 people have tested negative, with the state positivity rate is now at 7.63 percent.
Maryland has now completed 427,155 #COVID19 tests, including 9,251 in the last 24 hours, and the statewide positivity rate has fallen to 7.63%, down over 71% from its peak on April 17. Total current hospitalizations have fallen to 1,003, the lowest level in more than eight weeks. pic.twitter.com/YbCXmnDQBk
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 7, 2020
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Hospitalizations continue to drop, with 1,003 hospitalized in Maryland for the coronavirus, down 56 people. Of those hospitalized, 599 are in acute care and 404 are in intensive care.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 9,546 people have ever been hospitalized, with 4,240 people released from isolation.
HOSPITALIZATIONS:
Currently hospitalized: 1,003
Acute care: 599
ICU: 404 pic.twitter.com/P57zd8ekA4
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) June 7, 2020
Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|184
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|4,236
|(176)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,229
|(273)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,753
|(369)
|17*
|Calvert
|358
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|272
|(1)
|Carroll
|952
|(98)
|3*
|Cecil
|404
|(24)
|Charles
|1,202
|(78)
|2*
|Dorchester
|155
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,114
|(104)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|957
|(50)
|3*
|Howard
|2,125
|(62)
|5*
|Kent
|187
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,734
|(617)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,434
|(574)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|170
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|553
|(34)
|Somerset
|76
|(3)
|1*
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|548
|(16)
|Wicomico
|977
|(32)
|Worcester
|235
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(24)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,506
|10-19
|2,689
|(1)
|20-29
|8,144
|(13)
|1*
|30-39
|10,803
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,415
|(79)
|3*
|50-59
|9,298
|(191)
|10*
|60-69
|6,751
|(420)
|13*
|70-79
|4,304
|(651)
|19*
|80+
|4,063
|(1,214)
|70*
|Data not available
|(22)
|4*
|Female
|30,215
|(1,288)
|66*
|Male
|27,758
|(1,337)
|58*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,593
|(1,100)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,093
|(101)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,319
|(1,109)
|64*
|Hispanic
|15,040
|(255)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,882
|(32)
|Data not available
|11,046
|(28)
|4*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.