OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are searching for two suspects they say is connected to a stabbing that happened on Sunday.
Police said the assault happened at around 4:34 a.m. Sunday morning between 6th and 7th Street on the boardwalk during a fight with multiple people.
They learned the two suspects were involved in the stabbing and obtained pictures of them, pictured here:
Anyone who witnessed the assault or who can provide any information as to the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Ocean City Police Detective Carl Perry at CRPerry@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6604.
Anonymous tips can also be left at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips/ or by calling 410-520-5136.