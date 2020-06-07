CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations At Lowest Level In 8 Weeks, State Says
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Ocean City, Stabbing, Talkers


OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are searching for two suspects they say is connected to a stabbing that happened on Sunday.

Police said the assault happened at around 4:34 a.m. Sunday morning between 6th and 7th Street on the boardwalk during a fight with multiple people.

They learned the two suspects were involved in the stabbing and obtained pictures of them, pictured here:

Credit: Ocean City Police

Credit: Ocean City Police

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who can provide any information as to the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Ocean City Police Detective Carl Perry at CRPerry@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6604.

Anonymous tips can also be left at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips/ or by calling 410-520-5136.

