



PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — For the past five years, Weekend Backpacks for Homeless Kids has provided food to homeless children in Baltimore.

Like so many other non-profits, when the pandemic hit, they stepped up and are now helping more kids than ever.

This year, they’re working with 30 city schools and a typically distribute 600 bags of food a week, since the pandemic hit that number is now more than 1,200.

Alan Taylor, the Chairman of Weekend Backpacks, said that equates to 204,500 meals since the pandemic began.

“We just don’t say no, if they need us we’re there for them,” Taylor said.

Making that number even more impressive, to keep up with CDC guidelines they’ve had to completely switch up how they operate. Instead of the typical 40 to 50 volunteers working together, teams of 10 now work in shifts.

Amy Nusbaum has been volunteering at weekend backpacks for 3 years.

“My feeling is no one should go hungry in our country,” said Nusbaum.

Weekend Backpacks purchases 95 percent of what they distribute, thanks largely to monetary donations.

“We have a very charitable, very caring community in the Pikesville area,” Taylor said.

