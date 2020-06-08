LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Two cars are destroyed, a home is severely damaged and six people are without a place to live after an arson early Sunday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the 8000 block of Moss Bank Drive near the Oxbow Lake Nature Preserve after getting several calls from neighbors about a car fire.
By the time crews arrived, the flames had spread into the home’s garage and into the attic. Firefighters were able to control the fire but the home was severely damaged and uninhabitable.
There were no injuries and damages are estimated at $135,000, including the damage to the vehicles and the home and its contents.
Anne Arundel County Fire investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.
This is an active and fluid criminal investigation. Investigators request that anyone who may have seen anything unusual in that area Sunday morning or have photos or video of the fire to contact them