(WJZ)- Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame pitcher and current team TV analyst Jim Palmer took to Twitter on Monday to call for the league and its players association to put aside their differences and come up with a deal to allow for a season to be played this year.

In the tweet, Palmer said that it was time for both sides to “subjugate their egos” and to stop posturing for the 2021 collective bargaining agreement so that a deal can be struck.

The comments from Palmer come in the wake of another proposal reportedly sent by MLB owners to the MLBPA for a potential shortened season. This time, it would appear the owners are offering a 76-game season with 75 percent of the players prorated salary.

While that may seem like an increase on the 50-game offer from owners late last week, CBSSports.com’s Mike Axisa points out that the money for players remains basically the same while asking players to play more games.

The league had originally hoped to get a deal done in time to open the season on July 4, but MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reports that the timeline has now shifted about a week.

