COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The body of a female discovered dead along a walking trail near Loch Raven Reservoir on May 29 has been identified, Baltimore County police say.
Police have learned the body, at first thought to be an adult woman, is a 16-year-old girl.
Gabriella Alejandra Gonzalez Ardon, from Glen Cove, New York, was identified by family members after they reported her missing and saw police’s social media posts revealing Ardon’s tattoos.
The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this homicide.