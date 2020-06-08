PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a car that a suspect who allegedly killed a woman at her Calvert County home may have stolen.
A relative reportedly found Rose M. Long, 71, dead inside her living room at her home in the 200 block of Stafford Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday. State police said she was likely assaulted and killed within the previous two days.
The medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death.
Long’s car, a maroon 2000 Toyota Camry with Maryland tag AKE947, was missing and may have been stolen by the suspect, police said.
Investigators are still working to determine what led to Long’s death but said her home was in disarray and there was evidence of an assault.
Anyone who sees it should call police at 410-535-1400.