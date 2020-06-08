CORONAVIRUS IN MD:
Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 1K
George Floyd Death: Protestors March In Downtown Baltimore
Protests continue throughout Maryland for the second week, speaking out against police brutality, the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis and the overall Black Lives Matter movement.
Study Says Annapolis, Maryland Has Reopened Fastest After COVID-19 Lockdown
Maryland's capital city has been one of the fastest reopening cities in the country according to a new survey.
Featured Sports
Baltimore Orioles Hall Of Famer Jim Palmer Calls For MLB, Players Association To 'Get A Deal Done'
The three-time Cy Young award winner tweeted Monday that both sides need to "subjugate their egos" and get a deal done.
Former Terps Basketball Player Dino Gregory Says Brother Daniel Stopped Car From Driving Into Protestors In Seattle, Got Shot In Process
The 27-year-old put himself in harm's way to stop a driver who was driving towards protestors in Seattle on Sunday.
Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh, Staff Return To Under Armour Performance Center For First Time Since March
Following the league's decision to allow coaching staffs back into team facilities on Friday, the Ravens coaches have returned to the Under Armour Performance Center.
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Picks: Can Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole Retain?
WWE dusts off In Your House for the next NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, with Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole both defending titles.
Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Afternoon Forecast
2 hours ago
Monday Morning Weather With Meteorologist Tim Williams
Mostly sunny and very beautiful today. High's in the low 80's.
8 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Brings Flooding To Some Parts Of The Region
Periods of heavy rained moved through much of Maryland Friday evening, bringing flooding to some parts of the region.
Maryland Weather: Storms Bring Periods Of Heavy Rain Throughout The Region Thursday Night
Storms moved through Maryland Thursday night, bringing wind and periods of heavy rain throughout much of the region.
'When Your Quarantine Haircut Is On Point': Alpacas At Maryland Zoo Get Summer Shear
While some humans have found it challenging to get a haircut due to the coronavirus pandemic, three alpacas at The Maryland Zoo got their summer shear as the temperatures heat up.
'Have I Got The Virus?' Annapolis Songwriter Hopes To Lift Spirits With Coronavirus-Themed Tune
During these tough times, many people are trying to find different ways to lift each others' spirits. One songwriter out of Annapolis is doing just that through music.
Reopening Maryland: Youth Day Camps, Outdoor Pools, Drive-In Theaters Can Open With Some Restrictions
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that youth day camps, low-contact outdoor sports practices and outdoor pools can reopen with some restrictions starting Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m.
Stevensville Woman Using Free Flowers To Spread Smiles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
A woman's idea to spread smiles throughout her community amid the coronavirus pandemic is causing her generosity to rub off on others.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
Thousands Spend Memorial Day Weekend In Ocean City; Businesses Innovate To Stay Afloat
Thousands of people traveled to Ocean City, Maryland, for a Memorial Day weekend vacation, and despite some concerns over social distancing, many visitors said they are glad they made the trip.
Cooler Weather Keeps Memorial Day Weekend Crowds At Bay Sunday In Ocean City, Maryland
The crowds that flocked to the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, for the Memorial Day weekend seemed to subside Sunday morning as temperatures hovered in the low to mid-50s.
Why You Need To Rescan Your Channels On July 2
Due to a government mandate, WJZ-TV is transitioning to a new physical channel on July 2nd, 2020.
Giant Presents: Honoring Everyday Heroes
Giant and WJZ want to recognize Maryland’s finest.
CBS Entertainment
Protected: COVID-19 Latest Information
June 8, 2020
COVID-19
