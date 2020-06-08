CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 1K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crime, drug possession, Edgewater, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

EDGEWATER, MD. (WJZ) — A Gambrills man was arrested on CDS charges Sunday night in Edgewater after his car was stopped for an alleged hit-and-run, police said.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of Oakwood Road at around 5:40 p.m. While en route, the caller told police the suspect vehicle was a Honda minivan who crashed into his fence and fled the scene.

Police found the suspect vehicle on Oakwood Road at Shadyside Road and conducted at a traffic stop. Officers then found the suspect, Daniel McVicker, 33, of Gambrills, had a clear plastic sandwich bag with 16 capsules of suspected heroin inside.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Credit: AACO Police

He was arrested on CDS charges, police said. They did not say whether he is being charged for the hit-and-run incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply