Comments
EDGEWATER, MD. (WJZ) — A Gambrills man was arrested on CDS charges Sunday night in Edgewater after his car was stopped for an alleged hit-and-run, police said.
Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of Oakwood Road at around 5:40 p.m. While en route, the caller told police the suspect vehicle was a Honda minivan who crashed into his fence and fled the scene.
Police found the suspect vehicle on Oakwood Road at Shadyside Road and conducted at a traffic stop. Officers then found the suspect, Daniel McVicker, 33, of Gambrills, had a clear plastic sandwich bag with 16 capsules of suspected heroin inside.
He was arrested on CDS charges, police said. They did not say whether he is being charged for the hit-and-run incident.